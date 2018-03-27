Man swallowed by transit station escalator

Scary moments for commuters when a man is suddenly swallowed by an escalator! Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing.

It happened during rush hour at a transit station in Istanbul, Turkey last month.

You can see the escalator suddenly malfunctioned, with part of it detaching, opening up a hole. The man wound up falling inside the escalator. He was trapped for about an hour before he was rescued.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.