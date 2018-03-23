Little girl's plea for a puppy goes viral

WMAR Staff
7:59 AM, Mar 23, 2018

It's a plea parents around the world hear form their kids often - can we get a pet? One little girl went the extra mile to get dad's attention, and it worked!

Economics writer Brendan Greeley tweeted out a picture of the message his 8-year-old daughter left him on his morning paper. It says "Can I please get a puppy?" with the words please and puppy underlined for emphasis. Greeley joked "having studied my habits and preferences, my daughter hacked my attention this morning for her political agenda."

The picture was retweeted thousands of times, even by author J.K. Rowling.

The little girl's planned worked! Greeley announced that his daughter is indeed getting a puppy, writing "You win, #teampuppy. You win," and urged people to donate to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Greeley says his daughter loves visiting the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, is on the schedule to read bedtime stories to the dogs in May and donated $62 of her allowance to the organization.

