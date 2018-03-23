Little girl's plea for a puppy goes viral

A little girl in Maryland makes a unique plea to her dad, for a puppy.

Economics writer Brendan Greeley tweeted out a picture of the message his 8-year-old daughter left him on his morning paper. It says "Can I please get a puppy?" with the words please and puppy underlined for emphasis. Greeley joked "having studied my habits and preferences, my daughter hacked my attention this morning for her political agenda."

Having studied my habits and preferences, my daughter hacked my attention this morning for her political agenda pic.twitter.com/GPlS3gSj5S — Brendan Greeley (@bhgreeley) March 21, 2018

The picture was retweeted thousands of times, even by author J.K. Rowling.

The little girl's planned worked! Greeley announced that his daughter is indeed getting a puppy, writing "You win, #teampuppy. You win," and urged people to donate to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

We told her she could have a puppy. You win, #teampuppy. You win. pic.twitter.com/lg16vPlUiX — Brendan Greeley (@bhgreeley) March 22, 2018

Greeley says his daughter loves visiting the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, is on the schedule to read bedtime stories to the dogs in May and donated $62 of her allowance to the organization.