Lawmakers move to create panel to investigate Gun Trace Task Force

A state commission to look into the corruption scandal surrounding the Baltimore City Police Gun Trace Task Force is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Thursday the Maryland Senate voted unanimously in favor of forming a panel to investigate. A similar bill passed in the House of Delegates, the two versions now have to be reconciled before the General Assembly session ends Monday, April 9 at midnight.

Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh has said she feels a state investigation into the Gun Trace Task Force is not necessary. But state senator Bill Ferguson says the task force's crimes are too urgent to be ignored.