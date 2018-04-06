Lawmakers move to create panel to investigate Gun Trace Task Force

WMAR Staff
6:53 AM, Apr 6, 2018

Digging into police corruption. The Maryland Senate has approved creating a panel to investigate the corruption scandal surrounding the Baltimore City Police Gun Trace Task Force.

A state commission to look into the corruption scandal surrounding the Baltimore City Police Gun Trace Task Force is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Thursday the Maryland Senate voted unanimously in favor of forming a panel to investigate. A similar bill passed in the House of Delegates, the two versions now have to be reconciled before the General Assembly session ends Monday, April 9 at midnight.

Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh has said she feels a state investigation into the Gun Trace Task Force is not necessary. But state senator Bill Ferguson says the task force's crimes are too urgent to be ignored.

 

