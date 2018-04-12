Kevin Kamenetz delivers ‘State of the County' address

TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz delivered his State of the County address Thursday.

He outlined the county’s top priorities: education, public safety, jobs, and the quality of life for county residents.

Kamenetz also introduced the $3.285 billion budget for 2019. More than half the budget will go to county schools. If adopted, the budget would strengthen school safety by adding 22 social workers, 23 counselors, 18 school psychologists in public schools, plus additional pupil personnel workers, health assistants, and bus attendants. Nineteen more police School Resource officers would also be funded, increasing the County’s total to 84 officers.

“County government has a special responsibility to ensure that our schools are safe and secure. We all have been shattered and heartbroken by shootings in schools around the country and too close to home here in Maryland. And even in Baltimore County,” said Kamenetz.

The operating budget also includes money for Baltimore County College Promise, a college tuition fund, the Maryland Food Bank, and volunteer fire companies. It will also fund water and sewer infrastructure maintenance and arts, humanities, and cultural organizations.

The budget does not increase property or income taxes. The county council is scheduled to vote on the budget in May.

