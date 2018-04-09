Howard County water main project commences April 30

ELLICOT CITY, Md. (WMAR) - Beginning April 30, Howard County will install a water transmission main along southbound Broken Land Parkway between Stevens Forest Road and Snowden River Parkway in the Village of Owen Brown in Columbia. The project includes installing 5,500 feet of 300-inch water pipe. Assuming no weather issues, the project should be completed by late April fo 2019.

The right two lanes of southbound Broken Land Parkway near the project will be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday through Friday for the duration of construction. One lane, the left southbound lane, will remain open, being controlled by a flagging operations.