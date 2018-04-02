Help name new penguin chick at the Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore became the first zoo or aquarium in North America to hatch 1,000 African penguin chicks. Now they need your help naming the youngest.

Over the weekend we learned the 1000th penguin hatched is a girl. Now staff at the Maryland Zoo have chosen four possible names for her:

Millie (based on the number 1,000 - short for millennium)

Kay (based on the number 1,000, Kay as in K, the abbreviation, or kiloyears)

Mango (Following the ‘tree theme’ that the other chicks were named for this year)

Amanzi (The Zulu word for water)

If you'd like to participate, head to the Maryland Zoo's website and vote for the name you like.