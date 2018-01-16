Delays on D.C. Metro Red Line after train derailment

Commuters heading to D.C. will need to leave early Tuesday. Delays are expected on the D.C. Metro Red Line after a train derailed Monday outside the Metro Center Station.

Officials believe a 10-foot stretch of track shattered under the eight-car train, knocking the last three cars off the tracks. The train continued to slide for another 1,200 feet, scraping the cars along the sides of the tunnel. Crews originally reported seeing smoke, but Metro officials say that was likely dust kicked up by the train scraping the concrete.

No one was hurt, but the 63 passengers on board were stranded for an hour and a half before they were safely evacuated.

Crews worked through the night and into Tuesday morning trying to fix the cracked rail. For Tuesday Metro officials say Red Line trains will be running on a single track, and will run every 10 minutes.