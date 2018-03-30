Dead cell phone battery more stressful than becoming a parent

More proof we are addicted to our cell phones - the thought of our battery dying causes panic.

A new study found people are so dependent on their phones that being without them is the most stressful situation you can experience. With many saying having their phone battery die is more stressful that a job interview, or becoming a parent!

Cell phone maker Huawei surveyed more than 2,000 people and found many think having their phone battery run out is worse then having their car break down, or being locked out of the house.

Researchers say this is because we feel a sense of isolation and are not able to perform at our full capabilities when our phones are dead.

Autocorrect fails, lack of storage, poor reception, and having their phone screen freeze also contributed to the stress.