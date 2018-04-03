Two locals make Top 50 on 'American Idol'

(WMAR) - Les is no more. And Jonny (With no H) moves on. American Idol went from 300,000 down to 200, 150 and tonight the top 50 went before an audience and the three celebrity judges.

Les Greene, a former bartender at Zen West in Towson made it to tonight but was told the dream is over.

Greene has his own band 'The Patrick Swayze’s.' He plans on entertaining you at Zen West and at Fagers in Ocean City and he is right now moving into Nashville to see what happens.

Jonny (with no H) grew up in Crownsville and at the age of 8, he was Oliver in the musical at Rockbridge Academy. He missed a note a while back and believed the judges had every right to send him home. They did not.

He is just doing this on a whim and said, “It's amazing what a trip on a Greyhound bus can lead to.”