NEW YORK, NY (WMAR) - "Late Night" host Seth Meyers has quite the story to tell after his second son was born in the lobby of an apartment building.

The baby, named Axel, decided he just couldn't wait to enter the world.

He was born Sunday in the lobby of Meyers' apartment building in New York.

Meyers says his wife, Alexi, progressed quickly and said she wasn't going to make it to the car.