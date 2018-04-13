Huey Lewis says he's lost his hearing, cancels all future shows

WEST ALLIS -- Huey Lewis & The News has canceled all future shows as the band's lead singer and namesake deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.

"Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most my hearing," the singer said in a message to his fans Friday.

"Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can't hear music enough to sing."

Lewis went on to explain that doctors believe he has "Meniere's disease," and said he should not perform until he improves.

"Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who've already bought tickets and were planning to come see us," Lewis added. "[I] hope that one day soon I'll be able to perform again."

Fans who already purchased tickets via credit card will receive an email with refund details. If you purchased your tickets via cash or check, you'll have to bring your original tickets to the State Fair ticket office for a refund. Get more information here.

Meniere's disease is an inner ear disorder that can occur at any age, but usually starts between the ages of 20 and 50, according to Mayo Clinic.