Lights on the Bay
What: Annual holiday light show featuring a two mile scenic drive along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay
When: November 18 - January 1
Where: Sandy Point State Park
More info: Lights on the Bay
Christmas Village in Baltimore
What: Features 50 vendors selling authentic European food, ornaments and arts & crafts from all over the world
When: November 23 - December 24
Where: Inner Harbor
More info: Christmas Village
Miracle on 34th Street
What: The quirky unique light display is lit up for the holidays.
When: November 25 - December 31
Where: Hampden
More info: Miracle on 34th Street
Cirque de la Symphonie Holiday Spectacular
What: The jaw-dropping magic of Cirque comes to the concert hall as the BSO musicians are joined by acrobats, contortionists, jugglers, balancers, strongmen and high-flying aerialists
When: December 22 - 23
Where: Jospeh Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
More info: Holiday Spectacular