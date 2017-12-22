>> VIEW MORE WEEKEND EVENTS HERE <<

Lights on the Bay

What: Annual holiday light show featuring a two mile scenic drive along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay

When: November 18 - January 1

Where: Sandy Point State Park

More info: Lights on the Bay

Christmas Village in Baltimore

What: Features 50 vendors selling authentic European food, ornaments and arts & crafts from all over the world

When: November 23 - December 24

Where: Inner Harbor

More info: Christmas Village

Miracle on 34th Street

What: The quirky unique light display is lit up for the holidays.

When: November 25 - December 31

Where: Hampden

More info: Miracle on 34th Street

Cirque de la Symphonie Holiday Spectacular

What: The jaw-dropping magic of Cirque comes to the concert hall as the BSO musicians are joined by acrobats, contortionists, jugglers, balancers, strongmen and high-flying aerialists

When: December 22 - 23

Where: Jospeh Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

More info: Holiday Spectacular

