'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house

Associated Press
9:04 AM, Mar 28, 2018

FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Abby Lee Miller arrives at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in Los Angeles. Miller has been charged with hiding $775,000 worth of income from the Lifetime network reality show and spin-off projects during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced the bankruptcy fraud indictment Tuesday, Oct. 13, against 50-year-old Abigale Lee Miller, formerly of Penn Hills. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Rich Fury
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- - Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a halfway house as she prepares for her release from custody.

The 51-year-old Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since turning herself in last July.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it.

The 51-year-old had filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on a Florida condominium mortgage and a mortgage on her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb.

Her lawyer argued Miller had become "ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became."
 

