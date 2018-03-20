Day in the Life: GBMC Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) Program

The GBMC Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) program offers quality care to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The 17 SAFE nurses and 5 advocates are specially trained in forensics and the program provides examinations, resources, care, and comfort to patients free of charge.

“We see patients in trauma and it can be hard to separate” says Valerie Weir, a nurse with the program. The SAFE nurses find comfort in each other and making a difference in their patient’s lives. “Seeing what our work can do for someone makes it worth it,” says Ashley McAree.

The SAFE program has support through both GBMC and the Baltimore County Police Department. SAFE works closely with the BCPD and SVU detectives to gather evidence and advocate for victims.

The SAFE Program also offers community outreach with programs about internet safety and dealing with violence in relationships.

