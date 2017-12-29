Under CEO Plank named one of the worst CEOs in America

The CEO of Under Armour is on a list he doesn't want to make.

Kevin Plank came in at No. 4 on 24/7 Wall Street's "20 Worst CEO's in America".

They looked at stock price changes, earnings, revenue and tenure.

This year, Under Armour shares fell 45%, sales dipped and the company reported losses for 2 quarters in a row.

Plank has been with the company since 2003.

Ginni Rometty, IBM's CEO, was named the worst on the list.