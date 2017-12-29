Under CEO Plank named one of the worst CEOs in America

Partly Cloudy
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank speaks onstage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2016 - Under Armour CEO & Jordan Spieth at Skirball Center, NYU on November 3, 2016 in New York City.
The CEO of Under Armour is on a list he doesn't want to make.
Kevin Plank came in at No. 4 on 24/7 Wall Street's "20 Worst CEO's in America".
They looked at stock price changes, earnings, revenue and tenure.
This year, Under Armour shares fell 45%, sales dipped and the company reported losses for 2 quarters in a row.
Plank has been with the company since 2003.
Ginni Rometty, IBM's CEO, was named the worst on the list.