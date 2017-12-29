Under CEO Plank named one of the worst CEOs in America

4:46 AM, Dec 29, 2017

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank speaks onstage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2016 - Under Armour CEO & Jordan Spieth at Skirball Center, NYU on November 3, 2016 in New York City. 

Copyright Getty Images

The CEO of Under Armour is on a list he doesn't want to make.

Kevin Plank came in at No. 4 on 24/7 Wall Street's "20 Worst CEO's in America". 

They looked at stock price changes, earnings, revenue and tenure.

This year, Under Armour shares fell 45%, sales dipped and the company reported losses for 2 quarters in a row. 

Plank has been with the company since 2003. 

Ginni Rometty, IBM's CEO, was named the worst on the list. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top