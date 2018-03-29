Hackers getting smarter: Tips on protecting email privacy

(WMAR) - There's a cybersecurity threat lurking around every corner these days. Just ask our Mom Strategist Mia Redrick.

"Someone hacked through an email, sent us a ghost email and got key login details. Keystroke details on my computer and beginning to search my passwords by watching what I was doing online."

Redrick says she, like most of us, thought their internet connections were secure.

"You don't know what you don't know, and one of the things that I learned is having a doorway in, a router that is vulnerable that's not highly protected."

While you may need help securing your router, Redrick says there are simple things that we can do. Create a safeguard so it's not easy for someone to get access to your email.

"Second party authentication is so important to protect your email privacy, but it's also important for anywhere you're using for the reset of your email. Like if you want to reset your password use a second party authentication site, which means no one can sign into that email without you first getting a code, a text to your phone."

"Do not use the same password for every site, for every email change and that's the easiest way for a hacker to have carte blanche into your personal domain."

Did you know Cyber experts suggest changing your password every 30 days.....and there's another very simple thing you can do.

"Cutting the location off on your computers and tablets is really important because that person that's watching you, lurking, watching your children also knows exactly where your children are, knows where you are, when you're using that device."