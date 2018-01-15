Governor Hogan creates new office in response to paid sick leave

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is creating a state office to assist small businesses in response to legislation mandating paid sick leave for workers.

The General Assembly this week passed the legislation, overriding Hogan's veto. The law applies to all business in Maryland with more than 15 employees, allowing workers to earn up to five paid sick days a year.

Hogan, a Republican, responded Monday by issuing an executive order creating the Office of Small Business Regulatory Assistance. Under the state Constitution, the legislature has 50 days to consent or pass a resolution of disapproval.

Hogan said he wants the office to help small businesses cope with the law's impact. Hogan had urged lawmakers to support an alternative that would have applied to businesses with 25 or more workers by 2020.

