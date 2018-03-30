Under Armour says 150 million 'My Fitness Pal' accounts hacked

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Bad news for users of the 'My Fitness Pal' app.

Under Armour, which owns the app, says hackers stole the information of 150 million users. The company sent out an email alerting users to the hack.

Under Armour says usernames, email addresses, and scrambled passwords were compromised, but credit card information was not taken. They are urging everyone who has the app to change your password immediately and keep a look out for any suspicious activity on their app or their email account.

Under Armour bought the 'My Fitness Pal' app back in 2015. It says the breach happened on Sunday, affecting the accounts of 150 million users.

The company says they are working with law enforcement to figure out how hackers got into their system, they're also beefing up security on the app and monitoring for any other possible breaches.