There's a new flavor of Mountain Dew hitting grocery stores soon.

Moutain Dew Ice is their version of a clear, lemon-lime soda.

PepsiCo says Ice is a permanent addition to the Mountain Dew line-up along with its cherry flavor Code Red and orange Live Wire.

Mountain Dew Ice will be available in 2-liter and 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce cans starting Monday.