Maryland woman suing Facebook, Cambridge Analytica

(WMAR) - A Maryland woman is suing Facebook and Cambridge Analytica for taking personal information from her and 50 million other Facebook users without permission.

This scandal has Facebook users wondering how they can keep their information more private. There are a lot of privacy settings on Facebook, but keep your information safe, you just have to know where to look.

If you go to the "settings" page on Facebook, you'll see the "privacy" button, this gives you control of who can see what you post, whether its just friends or the public.

You'll also want to go to the "ads" button, this tells you what information companies have access to in order to best reach you with their ads.

Go to "your information" and you'll see the info companies use that is all about you.

Under "your categories", you'll find data Facebook has collected about you like your birthday, political affiliation, and even how you use Facebook.

You can click on each category and delete it to prevent Facebook from using that information.

This information and how companies access it is what the lawsuit filed by Lauren Price of Maryland against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica is all about. Both companies are accused of collecting personal info on users without their permission.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the scandal and says he will testify before Congress. Cambridge Analytica which is accused of using the info for president trump during his campaign denies that accusation and says it deleted all of the information it has collected.