Little Caesars offers free lunch after UMBC beat Virginia

TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - "Because crazy happened," Little Caesars offered lunch Monday to customers. It's all thanks to UMBC men's basketball team's historic win over Virginia.

Dozens of people waited in a long lines to score the free offer, including those in Towson.

At the start of the NCAA tournament, Little Caesars took to Twitter to place a wager.

Then, it happened. No. 16 UMBC defeated No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the tournament 74-54.

"UMBC was great," said fan Richard Arrington. "I'm so proud of them."

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

Staying true to its word, Little Caesars offered the combo meal for a limited time on Monday.

"This has never happened before and I get free pizza! It's exciting," said fan Mackenzie Cooke.

UMBC didn't advance pass the second round of the tournament after falling to Kansas State 50-43.