Little Caesars offers free lunch after UMBC beat Virginia

WMAR Staff
8:50 PM, Apr 2, 2018

"Because crazy happened," Little Caesars offered lunch Monday to customers. It's all thanks to UMBC men's basketball team's historic win over Virginia.

TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - "Because crazy happened," Little Caesars offered lunch Monday to customers. It's all thanks to UMBC men's basketball team's historic win over Virginia.

Dozens of people waited in a long lines to score the free offer, including those in Towson.

At the start of the NCAA tournament, Little Caesars took to Twitter to place a wager.

Then, it happened. No. 16 UMBC defeated No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the tournament 74-54.

"UMBC was great," said fan Richard Arrington. "I'm so proud of them."

Staying true to its word, Little Caesars offered the combo meal for a limited time on Monday.

"This has never happened before and I get free pizza! It's exciting," said fan Mackenzie Cooke.

UMBC didn't advance pass the second round of the tournament after falling to Kansas State 50-43.

