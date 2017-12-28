Home improvement scam warning in Frederick County

WMAR Staff
6:11 AM, Dec 28, 2017

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say is scamming people out of home improvements.

Tom Ruffner is the owner of T.W.R. Heating and Air.

The Sheriff's Office says Ruffner will agree to do work, but says he needs the money upfront for equipment. Once he has the money, he starts the job and then disappears.

Officials say Ruffner doesn't have a valid license to operate his business.

Anyone who believes they've been scammed by him is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1732.

