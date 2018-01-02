Get free Blooming Onion at Outback Steakhouse Tuesday

The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl 26-19 and that means people can enjoy free Blooming Onion Tuesday.

Just say "Outback Bowl" to your server at Outback Steakhouse to receive the free offer. If the Wolverines would've won, you would've scored free coconut shrimp.

This is the sixth time Outback has given away a free appetizer based on the game's outcome.

Last year, restaurants gave away over 56,000 Blooming Onions across the country after the Florida Gators' victory.