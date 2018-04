The Food and Drug Administration issuing a mandatory recall of all kratom products.

They're often used for pain relief and help with opioid withdrawal.

The FDA says several kratom products have tested positive for salmonella.

Kratom is a plant native to Malaysia.

The leaves are traditionally crushed and made into tea.

In the United States, kratom is sold as a dietary supplement in the form of pills, powders, capsules and tea.

The FDA issued a statement about kratom last month, saying there's no evidence the product is safe of effective for any medical use.