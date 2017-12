BALTIMORE, Md. - While searching for that perfect present, be wary of how a seller requests payment. If they want something other than cash or credit that could be a sign it's a scam.

Unusual forms of payment makes the Better Business Bureau’s “12 Scams of Christmas” list.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said scammers are pushing people to pay for big online purchases with iTunes or Amazon gift cards.

If you share the gift card code with someone, you're giving them control of the money on that card. By the time you realize it's a scam and report it, the money will likely be gone and you won't receive the item you purchased..

Wire transfers and third-party payments can also be risky.

If you are a victim of fraud, be sure to report it to the FTC. You can do so by clicking here.