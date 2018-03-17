'Tangled'-themed restaurant now open on Disney Magic cruise ship

Taking a Disney cruise may be even more special now that the cruise ship Disney Magic announced it has opened a new restaurant called "Rapunzel’s Royal Table."

According to the Disney Parks Blog, this restaurant is ready to take you on a delightful journey to the kingdom of Corona for fun feasting, live entertainment and, of course, Rapunzel, the princess with the best hair in all the land.

As the first table service restaurant themed to “Tangled,” you can bet it’s as fun and captivating as the 2010 Disney movie. Imagine dining in an opulent ballroom in a royal castle where the king and queen of Corona celebrate the night away in honor of Rapunzel’s birthday and her greatly anticipated return to the kingdom.

Expect enthusiastic singing and dancing to spirited tunes courtesy of a band of musicians, appearances by the Snuggly Duckling Thugs themselves and (of course) the royal couple.

Some of the scrumptious dishes that will be offered at Rapunzel’s Royal Table include the Snuggly Duckling charcuterie platter, tangled pasta with scallops, Oktoberfest lemon and thyme roasted chicken, romaine wedge and hot smoked salmon salad, ahi tuna tartar and for dessert, a festive birthday cupcake sundae and the Gothel Black Forest tower.

If this joyous good time isn’t enough to get you onboard, here are a few other things that might! Disney Magic sets sail in some of the world’s most gorgeous places including the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. (Additional ships on the Disney Cruise line visit other locations around the world as well.)

Accommodations include ocean-view quarters and verandahs and there are opportunities for shopping and a beauty parlor. In case you’re worried you’ll get bored, the Disney Magic also offers an adults-only nightclub called Keys, inspired by “the swanky piano bars of Hollywood’s glamorous Golden Age” and a live performance of “Tangled: The Musical,” which is sure to be a good time if you enjoyed the film.

So, anyone up for a cruise?

