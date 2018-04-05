Wyatt Everhart

After serving for nearly a decade on WMAR2 News as a meteorologist, Wyatt says “it’s an honor to step into this new role as a host of Midday Maryland! I'm very excited to be part of this one-of-a-kind show, profiling businesses, community events, and the unique lifestyle we enjoy across Maryland!”

Before coming to Baltimore to join WMAR-2 News in 2008, his broadcast career took him to stations across the country, including WJBK-TV in Detroit.

He has also been honored to receive multiple awards his work, including an Emmy, as well an AP Award from the Chesapeake Broadcasters Association.

Before entering the world of television, he served as a navigator in the United States Coast Guard – earning the Humanitarian Service Medal and Special Operations Ribbon for missions off the coasts of Haiti and Cuba. Wyatt adds, “I even got to spend some time on duty here in Maryland, at the Curtis Bay shipyards.”

After the military, he attended Salisbury University, and from there it was on to graduate school at Mississippi State University.

“I'm also a ‘beach kid’ at heart, growing up just outside Ocean City, MD!” says Wyatt. “In fact, when I'm not hosting the show or putting the final touches on a segment for Midday Maryland, I still enjoy spending time as much time as possible on the water, stand-up paddling the Chesapeake Bay and surfing at Assateague Island.”

Wyatt also has a passion for helping to restore a healthy harbor in Baltimore, as well as supporting veterans through the American Legion and other groups.

Wyatt also wants viewers who have watched him covering weather through the years to know one thing: “These are exciting times, and I look forward to still seeing you on-air, online, and across the state!”