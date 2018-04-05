Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Stone Mountain, Georgia, Skyler joined the WMAR-2 News team in October 2016.

Skyler was previously the evening anchor at WMGT in Macon, Georgia where he spent his time covering politics, crime, and unsolved cold cases in the viewing area.

Skyler graduated from Georgia Southern University and earned a degree in Multimedia Communications. He’s worked in newsrooms and radio stations across the country from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

He is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. He loves sports and entertainment and is self-proclaimed foodie.

If you have any story ideas drop Skyler a line, he’s looking forward to hearing from viewers.

Follow Skyler Henry on Twitter @SkylerHenry and Facebook