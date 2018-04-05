Shawn Stepner started as a sports MMJ for WMAR-2 News in August 2016. He's an Ohio University graduate and has worked in broadcasting in Buffalo, New York and Hagerstown, Maryland.

When and why did you join the team?

I started at WMAR-2 News in August 2016. My wife and I wanted to live and work closer to home. I grew up in Bowie, Maryland. She is from Ellicott City.

What was your oddest job?

Oddest job? That's a tough one. I'm not really sure what the job title is called, but back in 2005 I worked in the Washington Capitals game presentation department. I was in charge of pointing a little satellite dish thingy in the direction of a roaming camera in the stands to receive its signal. If I was off by an inch the picture on the jumbotron would start to get "fuzzy". Talk about pressure. Hey... I got to watch the Caps for free.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

The relationships built over the years. I've met so many great people along the way.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life?

I'm anti-shoe. If it was up to me, flip-flops would be accepted business attire.

Also, the only time I've ever attempted to predict a score on-air was prior to the Ravens-49ers Super Bowl. And I got the score right. 34-31 Baltimore.

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area?

Hanging out around Camden Yards. I just get such a great feeling being around the ballpark.

All-time favorite movie and song? Why?

Movie: Good Will Hunting. Just a solid flick.

Song: Silver by 311 (favorite band). Basically because of the lyrics. It's a song of positivity, acceptance and anti-racism. "It's a waste to be a hater."

What were you like as a kid?

I was pretty outgoing as a kid. I was really into hockey. I played for the Bowie Bruins and Bowie High School. I also knew I wanted to be a broadcast journalist from a very young age.

Who do you admire most? Why?

My grandfather Manny. He is caring, generous, active and a great role model for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!

Apps you can't live without?

Twitter, TuneIn, SiriusXM, ABC2, Storm Shield

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook.