Reporter Shannel Pearman joined WMAR-2 News in May 2017. She's so happy to call Maryland her new home. You can see her on Good Morning Maryland.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I am most proud of getting to go out into the community everyday and meeting new people! I love having the opportunity to tell their stories!

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life?

I'm originally from Queens, New York and I'm so proud of my family’s roots in Guyana, South America. That’ll explain my love for warm temperatures, dancing and reggae music!

I absolutely love traveling, watching sports and of course date nights with my husband!

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area?

I love being so close to family and friends, not to mention everything this area has to offer! There are some many delicious restaurants, amazing views and I enjoy being by the water. I also can't forget about the crabs! Can't get enough of them!

Favorite local hangouts?

Anywhere with a view of the water!

All-time favorite movie?

My all-time favorite movie is Selena! I can recite all of the lines of the movie and I even know all of the dances! I can never finish the movie without crying!

What were you like as a kid?

If you ask my mom she'd tell you I was a drama queen. I think she's exaggerating, but we can both agree that I was a very happy and cheerful kid! I always had a smile on my face! Still do!

Who do you admire most? Why?

I admire my mom more than anyone! She is the strongest person I know! We talk at least twice a day. I honestly don’t know where I would be in life if I didn’t have her as a role model.

Where else have you worked and what was your oddest job?

I've traded in football sidelines for morning coffee! Most recently I was a sports reporter in Central Pennsylvania, however I've also worked in Salisbury, Maryland and Amarillo, Texas.

In terms of odd jobs, I've actually been very fortunate! I've had some pretty amazing jobs along the way, but for my very first job I was a camp counselor when I was 16! I spent that summer getting paid to have fun, play games and swim in a lake. At one point we even had a pudding slip 'n slide! It was an awesome experience!