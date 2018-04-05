Nadia Singh started working at WMAR-2 News as a nightside reporter in April 2016.

Why did you join the team? I'm a native Washingtonian, but Maryland is also my home. I'm so grateful and honored to be here.

Where else have you worked and what was your oddest job? I've worked as a reporter/anchor in Salisbury, MD, Omaha, NE, Lancaster, PA and Roanoke, VA. I worked as a web reporter/producer in Miami, FL. Oddest job? I don't have one. I've always been lucky.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? I'm proud of the teams I've worked with. No one does this work alone; it's always a team effort.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life? Proud Terp; Diehard DC Sports team fan; Foodie; Travel junkie (when I can).

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area? Baltimore is so diverse and I can find basically anything I want here. There's such a unique cross-section of people and I can learn from them all.

Favorite local hangouts? Anywhere I can watch some Orioles or Ravens games and enjoy a drink with friends!

Apps you can't live without? Twitter; ABC2 News app; Facebook; Snapchat; Anything news related; Soundhound; Instagram.

Where did you go to college? I have a Bachelor of Arts from University of Maryland College Park and an MBA from University of Maryland University College.

What were you like as a kid? I was basically the same as I am now. Hopefully, I"m a little more mature but I've always been a ham and into the arts and writing.

Who do you admire most? Why? My mother. She is the reason I'm here and why I'm in broadcasting. She's my greatest teacher and inspiration.

