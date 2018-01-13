Meteorologist Mike Taylor joined WMAR and Maryland’s Most Accurate Weather Team in June 2015. He’s excited and eager to take on the challenges that come with forecasting in the Mid-Atlantic.

Previously, Mike worked as the weekend meteorologist for the CBS affiliate in Champaign, Illinois, WCIA-TV. During his time in Central Illinois, Mike was on the air when several tornadoes cut through the state during the November 17th, 2013 Tornado Outbreak. He worked alongside his chief and morning meteorologists for 4 hours straight on-air, getting the latest warnings and tornado reports to the public. There was no loss of life during the outbreak in Mike’s viewing area, and he believes it was due to the gutsy call for the weather team to cut into an NFL game. Despite the 10 pounds of hate mail they received for cutting into the game, Mike says he knows they made the right decision.

Prior to that, Mike worked as the chief meteorologist at WBKB-TV in Alpena, Michigan where he won a weather caster of the year award.

Mike got his start as an intern with WXYZ- TV in Detroit, Michigan, where he worked alongside Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth & Sean Ash.

Mike graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology. He plans to continue his education in pursuit of a master’s degree in Atmospheric Sciences and currently holds the National Weather Association’s Seal of Approval.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love providing viewers a forecast they can plan too, but I take the most pride in keeping people calm & safe when weather turns dangerous.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life?

I enjoy working on foreign cars and I am a big fan of Beer. I like to visit many of the breweries around town.

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area?

Baltimore has a lot to offer and I am learning about the city one neighborhood at a time. The culture is really growing on me and it reminds me a lot of my hometown - Detroit.

Favorite local hangouts?

Max's Tap house, Brewer's Art, Waverly Brewing and Birroteca. "This list will probably grow."

All-time favorite movie?

Rush Hour 2 & The Matrix (First One)

What were you like as a kid?

I was that kid who asked why about everything and was really into the weather ("No surprises there")

Who do you admire most? Why?

I'd have to say meteorologists Sean Ash & Dave Rexroth. They're great forecasters that really care for their viewers and taught me just about everything I know.

Follow Mike on:

Twitter: @Miketaylorwx

Facebook: Meteorologist Mike Taylor

Instagram: miketaylorwx