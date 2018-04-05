Megan Knight

Megan credits news-junkie parents for getting her into journalism. She graduated from Syracuse University with dual-degrees in broadcast journalism and political science.

When and why did you join WMAR-2 News?

I joined WMAR-2 News in March of 2012. Channel 2 has been part of my life since I was in high school. I remember watching Jamie while eating breakfast before class every morning. I interned with Kelly Swoope while in college, going on health shoots and watching her anchor the noon show. Now they're my colleagues, and it's a cool feeling to have my picture on the wall in the lobby.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love telling stories about people who are making a difference in their communities. There are so many unsung heroes out there who do good things for others everyday and don't expect to be recognized for their efforts. It's an easy way to give them the pat on the back they deserve.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life?

I’ve become a baking fanatic and love making cupcakes for friends and family. I’m also obsessed with crossword puzzles, especially the ones in PEOPLE magazine.

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area?

Aside from being near my family, I love all this area has to offer Baltimore has great restaurants, the beautiful Inner Harbor, history, culture, just a little bit of everything. And the cities and towns outside of Baltimore all have their own unique qualities.

Favorite local hangouts?

While I love going out on the town, my favorite place to be is where my close friends and family happen to be. Doesn’t matter where that is and I love when impromptu get-togethers happen!

Apps you can't live without?

The usual Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. I check the ABC2 app every morning when I wake up to see what I missed while I was sleeping my oddball hours. Buzzfeed is a great time killer app.

What were you like as a kid?

I was an angel, and don't let anyone tell you differently! Got good grades, involved in extra-curricular activities, stayed out of trouble... I was a parent's dream kid.

