Mallory Sofastaii

Mallory joined ABC2News in January of 2016. It's been a dream of hers to report on the place she lives and the stories that affect her community. She jumped at the opportunity when it became available at WMAR.

Mallory is also an investigative consumer reporter working for you to get a response when your calls and emails go unanswered. Mallory makes you aware of scams, bad businesses, and laws that are on your side. She is a resource in helping resolve your consumer complaint. If it matters to you, it’s a Matter for Mallory. Contact her at Mallory@wmar.com

Where else have you worked and what was your oddest job?

Before jumping in front of the camera I worked behind the scenes for the nationally syndicated PBS NewsHour and NBC's Meet the Press. And long before then I had a short stint as a coffee barista, but I learned I wasn't skilled at making delicious beverages.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? My ability to find a story through everyday conversations. I enjoy meeting new people, learning about their lives, and telling stories that have the potential to positively impact the community.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life?

I have a rescue cat named Wolf Blitzer and rescue dog named Brody. They're both full of energy and so loving!

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area?

The water! I was born in Florida and went to school in Boston and being by the water always makes me smile. I also LOVE seafood, Old Bay, grapefruit crushes, and crab house decor. All the individual neighborhoods have character, the food scene is up and coming, and people in general are friendly.

Favorite local hangouts?

Claddaugh's, Boathouse, Dangerously Delicious Pies ... most places walking distance in Canton. I also love Gia's in Little Italy and One Eyed Mike's in Fells.

All-time favorite movie and song? Why?

Anchorman -- it's not the most flattering portrayal of TV news but I admit I love Will Ferrell movies.

Anything Calvin Harris -- I love to dance and run and his music energizes me.

What were you like as a kid?

Outgoing and inquisitive. I'd like to think I was a perfect angel, in reality my parents most likely had their hands full.

Who do you admire most? Why?

My mom. She's a smart, strong, and incredibly positive person.

Follow Mallory on Twitter: @MalloryABC2

"LIKE" Mallory on Facebook