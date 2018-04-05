Lynette Charles joined WMAR-2 News as a meteorologist in August 2010.

Where else have you worked?

I began my career at The Weather Channel as a camera operator. I was also chosen as one out of four competitors to participate in the Weather Channel’s “Practice Team Program.” I became the weekend meteorologist at WDEF, in Chattanooga, TN. While there, I was an active member of the community. I was the morning meteorologist and co-anchor of a two hour morning news show at WPMT in York, PA. I attended and reported local events, gained many loyal viewers, participated in community affairs and often spoke at local schools.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I am most proud of helping the viewers stay safe in severe weather and going to schools to talk to the students about the weather.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life?

I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I love animals, traveling and watching and playing all sports.

All-time favorite movie and song? Why?

I am for the underdog, so my all-time favorite movie(s) is a tie between Karate Kid and all the Rocky movies (except for Rocky V). I can't even begin to pick a favorite song, because I LOVE all genres of music!

Apps you can't live without?

I can't live without the Storm Shield, ABC2 apps.

What were you like as a kid?

The same as I am now, charismatic, happy, funny, mischievous (at times) and kind, but don't mistake my kindness for dumbness.

Who do you admire most? Why?

I admire my parents because they are the best people I have ever known! They have good, quality values and beliefs that they instilled in me. I am truly blessed.

