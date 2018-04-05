Kelly Swoope joined the WMAR-2 News team in July 2003. Kelly anchors WMAR-2 News at 5, 6 and 11 and does a weekly story called "Cutting through the Chaos" to help busy moms sort through all that is going on.

Before coming to Baltimore Kelly worked for WFTS, the Scripps station in Tampa.

Her first job out of school was at WCPO, working the Assignment Desk, and as an Associate Producer for about a year and a half. From Cincinnati, she landed her first reporting job in Milwaukee at WITI. She worked there for six years, and then it was off to sunny Florida.

She continues to cover some crazy news stories, but Kelly's oddest job came well before her career, working as a popcorn girl at a movie theater in high school.