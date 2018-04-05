Kelly Swoope

1:51 PM, Feb 17, 2014
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kelly Swoope joined the WMAR-2 News team in July 2003. Kelly anchors WMAR-2 News at 5, 6 and 11 and does a weekly story called "Cutting through the Chaos" to help busy moms sort through all that is going on.

Before coming to Baltimore Kelly worked for WFTS, the Scripps station in Tampa. 

Her first job out of school was at WCPO, working the Assignment Desk, and as an Associate Producer for about a year and a half.  From Cincinnati, she landed her first reporting job in Milwaukee at WITI.  She worked there for six years, and then it was off to sunny Florida. 

She continues to cover some crazy news stories, but Kelly's oddest job came well before her career, working as a popcorn girl at a movie theater in high school. 

 
Follow Kelly on Twitter: @KellySwoopeWMAR
 
 

 

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top