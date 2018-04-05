Jeff Hager

Since my arrival in Baltimore in 1998, I have felt welcomed by all of the people I have met on the streets... from all walks of life... in this "Big City With a Smalltown Atomosphere." From Cherry Hill to Ruxton and from Westminster to Annapolis, Marylanders have impressed me with their warmth and neighborly way, I grew accustomed to growing up in the Midwest.

My career has taken me from Missouri to Florida to Baltimore, and more than the awards and paychecks I've collected along the way, I appreciate the way people here have opened up their hearts and homes to me and our cameras in the best and worst of times.

I only hope that my effort to cover the news in a fair, accurate and balanced fashion for you serves you as well as you have treated me.

