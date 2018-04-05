Jamie Costello wears Baltimore on his sleeve.

Jamie grew up in Rosedale and joined WMAR2 News May 29, 1987. Jamie co-anchors the 5, 6 and 11pm news.

When he's not on the news telling stories about you, he is in your community serving as emcee for various charities and organizations.

He has reported on our successes and our falls. Jamie roots for the Ravens, Orioles and is a fan of making this town of ours better. His "2 Good 2 Be True" segment is a perfect fit for bragging about good news.

Jamie has two grown children and currently lives in Annapolis with his wife, Cheryl, and their son Giovanni and dog CoCo.

Jamie is reachable at Costello@wmar.com, on Twitter @JamiefromABC, and you can friend him on Facebook .



