Erik Taylor

I began my broadcasting career in beautiful West Tennessee. I come from a small town in New Jersey called Pemberton, known for its blueberries and cranberries. Watching crops grow and weather change in the Garden State led me to study Meteorology and Horticulture (Turf and Agriculture) at Rutgers University. I graduated from Rutgers University with a BS in Meteorology and Plant Science.

At school, I became an On-Air Meteorologist for Rutgers Weather Watcher and developed a love of presenting weather in understandable ways. I interned at CBS3 in Philadelphia (KYW-TV) which allowed me to understand that weather is more than just atmospheric processes. Television weather is a way to connect with a community, educate, save lives, and serve as a station scientist.

I put my skills to work with utilizing both my plant science and weather background to teach the local public and in particular to kids of all ages. I enjoy making kids smile with cool science experiments and graphics that teach them the aspects of everyday science that is going on around them.



What got Erik interested in the weather?

I got interested in weather when I was 6 years old after seeing a tornado outside my house in New Jersey. I remember walking down the street and was stunned at the random areas of damage. Ever since then I just wanted to keep learning about different aspects of weather and how to teach that to others.



What does Erik like to do in his free time?

I like to travel to different places from the mountains to the beach. My favorite place to go is Nashville because of the food and music.



Who are Erik's favorite athletes?

My favorite sports players are Peyton Manning and Roy Halladay. They both had a great sense of work ethic and always set a presence to give 100% all the time.



What's Erik's favorite food?

My favorite foods are buffalo wings and cheese steaks. You just can't go wrong.



