A native Wisconsinite, Elsa M.’s been proud to call Maryland home since 2010.

At the time, she was a TV Reporter/Anchor for ABC, 13 WHAM News and co-host of the highest-rated morning show in the Rochester, NY market: “The Wake-Up Club” on 103.9 WDKX. Prior to that, Elsa had reported for WDRB, FOX 41 News in Louisville, KY and R News in Rochester, NY.

Elsa was honored numerous times throughout her career as a Reporter/Anchor, receiving several awards and distinctions, including earning an Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Spot News, winning The National Press Foundation’s “Why Journalism Matters” competition, and accepting The Ralph O. Nafziger Award from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for Excellence in Journalism within 10 years of graduation (GO BADGERS!). She was also named one of the “40 Ethiopians Under 40 Changing the World” by Addis Life Magazine, one of ‘her’ Magazine’s Top 10 Women to Watch, and Democrat and Chronicle’s Top Emerging African American Leaders.

However, by the time she moved to the Baltimore area after getting engaged to her now-husband who lived in the area, she says she knew it was time for a change.

“While I enjoyed news, I knew after hosting ‘The Wake-Up Club’ that my heart was completely won over by hosting personality-driven, impactful, inspiring shows, whether it be in radio or on TV,” she says.

The change came with an on-air name change as well, going from “Liz Medhin” (which she used in news) to “Elsa M.” for hosting work. (*An aside about the name origin: Elsa’s father is Ethiopian. “Elizabeth” in English is “Elsabet” in Amharic, the language of Ethiopia. So, “Liz” = “Elsa”).

Once here, Elsa soon began co-hosting a live-streamed, studio-produced web show and podcast with friend and host Jeff Johnson of BET. She also founded thegraydayblog.com - a venture aimed at spreading positive stories of inspiration all around us in our everyday lives.

Most recently, Elsa was able to live her love of Baltimore to the fullest as Sr. Community and Marketing Director for Yelp Baltimore, which she launched for the company in 2011. That role was all about supporting local businesses and encouraging the app’s users to do the same.

“I am over-the-moon excited and happy about being one of the hosts of Midday Maryland - a show that quite truly encompasses all of my passions and celebrates our community and local business owners in such a unique way,” says Elsa.

In her spare time, she loves quality time with her husband David, daughter Emmanuelle, and Lombardi - their French Bulldog. She also enjoys classes at way too many boutique fitness studios, trying out new vegan restaurants and meals, painting, blogging, and catching up on - you guessed it - lifestyle TV Shows!