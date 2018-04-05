Christian Schaffer was named co-anchor of Good Morning Maryland after spending 10 years reporting for WMAR-2 News in Baltimore.

In that time, he has had a hand in covering just about every major story that’s happened in and around our area. You can see him weekday mornings from 4:30- 7a.m.

Where else have you worked and what was your oddest job?

Before this I worked as a reporter in Harrisburg, PA. Before that I was a news producer at television stations in Richmond, VA, Greensboro, NC and Boston.

And it might not be the "oddest" job for a Maryland native, but I did spend a summer in high school working at a crab house in PG County. Not odd, but definitely HOT. It must have been 150 degrees back there.. and separating the males from the females is less than fun, even with thick rubber gloves, as many of you know.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life?

My wife and daughter can talk about me behind my back right in front of my face. They only speak Swedish to each other because my wife is from Sweden. I can follow along, but it's tough...

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area?

Picking crabs. I've lived in a lot of places, and they don't do it. In fact they don't really understand what you're talking about when you try to explain it. Their loss.

Favorite local hangouts?

Camden Yards! Also local soccer fields and tennis courts.. and how about Cross Street Market, Brewer's Art, Metropolitan.. and those crabcakes at Faidley's are unbelievable, but you already knew that too.

All-time favorite movie and song? Why?

Star Wars (episode IV, the very first movie, is my favorite), Usual Suspects, Hunt for Red October, Almost Famous, Dazed and Confused, Old School, many more. Favorite song is tough -- When the Levee Breaks, Smells Like Teen Spirit, Where the Streets Have No Name, Anarchy in the UK, Bulls on Parade and Little Black Submarines are some of the good ones from a few different eras. Right now, watch out for J. Roddy Walston and The Business. Apps you can't live without? Twitter, MLB, NHL, Netflix, Quizup. And I can't lie, the ABC2 app and Storm Shield are pretty slick Follow Christian on Twitter: @schafferwmar

