Chris Verri

Chris joined WMAR in January of 2014 as a Photographer/MMJ.

Born in Brooklyn, raised in New Jersey, Chris spent his college years in State College, PA where he received a degree in Telecommunications from Penn State.

Chris interned at WTAJ-TV10 in State College. Once he graduated he moved south to take his first full-time job as a photographer at WRIC-TV8 in Richmond, Virginia. The south grew on him over time and he spent 13 years in the "River City" growing as a photographer and journalist.

It was there Chris met his future wife, just prior to his move to Baltimore.

Chris is an enthusiast of all things football. He's been a New York Giants fan since childhood and proudly cheers for his Penn State Nittany Lions.

Chris is a movie buff, and tends to enjoy anything Sci-Fi related, with some exceptions (sorry, Dr. Who fans, he doesn't get it) Chris has recently developed an interest in flying drones and received his FAA certification as a drone pilot.

Chris lives in Baltimore County with his wife, Katelyn, and their cat, Andie Coopurr.