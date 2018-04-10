Chris Verri

7:46 AM, Feb 26, 2015
36 mins ago

Chris Verri

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Chris joined WMAR in January of 2014 as a Photographer/MMJ.  

Born in Brooklyn, raised in New Jersey, Chris spent his college years in State College, PA where he received a degree in Telecommunications from Penn State.

Chris interned at WTAJ-TV10 in State College.  Once he graduated he moved south to take his first full-time job as a photographer at WRIC-TV8 in Richmond, Virginia.  The south grew on him over time and he spent 13 years in the "River City" growing as a photographer and journalist.  

It was there Chris met his future wife, just prior to his move to Baltimore.

Chris is an enthusiast of all things football.  He's been a New York Giants fan since childhood and proudly cheers for his Penn State Nittany Lions.

Chris is a movie buff, and tends to enjoy anything Sci-Fi related, with some exceptions (sorry, Dr. Who fans, he doesn't get it) Chris has recently developed an interest in flying drones and received his FAA certification as a drone pilot.

Chris lives in Baltimore County with his wife, Katelyn, and their cat, Andie Coopurr.