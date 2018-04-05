Cassie Carlisle joined ABC2 in July of 2016. A Walter Cronkite School at ASU graduate, Cassie joined the team to get a taste of the East Coast having previously worked in Bakersfield, California.

What was your oddest job?

My oddest job was being a lifeguard at Hurricane Harbor in Los Angeles.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I am so thankful I had the opportunity to tell a high school student's story. He had cancer since he was four, and all his teeth fell out. My story received national attention and a huge outpouring of support that led to him getting dentures for free, which helped him eat and feel like a normal kid.

Interesting facts about your personal life?

I was a cheerleader and a gymnast. I speak Spanish and love racing go karts.

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area?

I love all of the history and how close everything is on the East Coast.

Favorite local hangouts?

Bread and Circuses Bistro and Truffle Butta Bistro are delicious!!!

All-time favorite movie and song? Why?

"As you wish." My favorite movie is Princess Bride, because of the romance, of course. My favorite song for the past few months has been Cheerleader, by OMI. (I also love the Pentatonix!!!)

What were you like as a kid?

I was an adventurous kid, always asking questions and exploring!

Who do you admire most? Why?

Michaela Pereira. Producer, Anchorwoman, hard worker. She is the reason I'm a reporter today.