Ashley James began working for WMAR-2 News in April 2015. The move to Baltimore brought her closer to her family in Delaware.

Where else have you worked?

I worked for the FOX News Channel in NYC, followed by local news stations in Salisbury, MD and Toledo, OH.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love being able to help someone by telling their story. One that comes to mind was about a family who was in a homeless shelter trying to find work so they could afford to live on their own. The dad who spoke with me didn't have enough money to fix his glasses. Sears called after seeing the story and wanted to donate a new pair.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life?

I have a rescue pup. I'm the oldest of 5. I have a serious obsession with the Real Housewives. I've done a half marathon and sprint triathlon... just don't ask me my times! I was a former Miss Delaware Teen USA. During the summer you can find me at the Delaware beaches.

Favorite local hangouts?

Anywhere with live music!

What were you like as a kid?

As a kid, I didn't have a shy bone in my body. I used to put on shows for my family and loved being on stage singing. Just don't ask me to sing now!

Who do you admire most? Why?

My Mom. She is always thinking about others.

Follow Ashley on Twitter: @ashleyjameswmar

"Like" Ashley on Facebook