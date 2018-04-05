Adrienne Green

Adrienne joined the WMAR-2 News team in May 2014 and is part of Maryland's Most Accurate weather team.

Where else have you worked? I previously worked as an on-camera meteorologist at Accuweather in State College, PA.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? I'm most proud of my work when my forecast verifies. Always great to see a forecast work out the way you think it will.

Interesting fact(s) about your personal life? I have a Siberian Husky named Nimbus.. (only a true weather geek would name their pet after a cloud). I have an older brother and a twin sister (I'm a minute older). I love to travel. In the last year, I've been to England, Wales, Ireland, Mexico and Spain!

What do you love about living in the Baltimore area? The food. Love trying local restaurants in the area!

All-time favorite movie and song? Why? Movie - It's a toss up between 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Home Alone'.. I've loved both ever since I was a kid. Song - I can't pick just one... I love all types of music from Rock to Country!

Apps you can't live without? Radarscope, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram... and of course Storm Shield & the ABC2 app.

What were you like as a kid? I was a very active kid, always outside running and playing with my older brother and twin sister.

"Like" Adrienne on Facebook