Abby Isaacs joined the WMAR-2 News team in March of 2018 as a Reporter/MMJ.

As a Montgomery County native Abby is excited to be back in her home state. Abby loves exploring new places. You can find her out hiking, taking a group exercise class or trying out a new restaurant.

Abby is a graduate of Syracuse University and joins the WMAR-2 News team after a few years of reporting in Burlington, VT.

Abby coached hgh school field hockey while in Vermont and also played on her college's club field hockey team.

While she's back in her home state, Abby will be avoiding Old Bay, she's allergic!

Abby looks forward to getting to know the Baltimore neighborhoods, digging deeper into stories and showing off her creativity.

