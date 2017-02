Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Maryland for Thursday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Maryland Thursday.

RELATED: Baltimore area weather alerts

The advisory is in effect for Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties until 9 a.m. Thursday, and for Queen Anne's County until 2 p.m.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Cecil County until 4 p.m.

RELATED: From shorts to snow: Winter weather on the way

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.