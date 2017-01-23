Wind advisory in effect across Maryland

WMAR Staff
10:48 AM, Jan 23, 2017
11:13 AM, Jan 23, 2017

A wind advisory is in effect throughout Maryland Monday.

A wind advisory is in effect throughout the Maryland area until 4 p.m. Monday.

Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to stick around through Tuesday.

Baltimore City, Harford, Howard and Baltimore Counties are under the wind advisory.

More than 10,000 power outages were reported throughout Maryland as of 11 a.m. Monday. 

The Nice, Tydings, Hatem and Key Bridges are also under a limited wind restriction, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. The restriction is issued when wind gusts exceed 40 mph for more than 15 minutes.

Empty box and house trailers, along with any cars deemed unsafe, are prohibited from traveling across the designated bridges during this time. Anyone denied passage across a bridge will receive help turning around safely.

