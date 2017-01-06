Another winter storm is on the way in Maryland

Here we go again! Snow is expected to impact Maryland late tonight into Saturday morning. This system was being watched closely all week, due to the threat it posed to the Mid-Atlantic. We're tracking this storm moving through our southern states now, and it's expected to turn north tonight.
Here's a rundown of the Maryland impact
Forecast Note
This storm will have a very sharp cut-off in the Baltimore area. We're looking at anything from absolutely nothing north of Baltimore to near 4" just south of it. This is the reason for the wide range of winter weather alerts from the winter weather advisories to the warnings.