Another winter storm is on the way in Maryland

Snow returns to the Mid-Atlantic this weekend

Mike Taylor
6:37 PM, Jan 6, 2017
Here we go again! Snow is expected to impact Maryland late tonight into Saturday morning. This system was being watched closely all week, due to the threat it posed to the Mid-Atlantic. We're tracking this storm moving through our southern states now, and it's expected to turn north tonight.

Here's a rundown of the Maryland impact

Forecast Note

This storm will have a very sharp cut-off in the Baltimore area. We're looking at anything from absolutely nothing north of Baltimore to near 4" just south of it. This is the reason for the wide range of winter weather alerts from the winter weather advisories to the warnings.

I have a forecast discussion on this storm on my Facebook page

Winter storm warning locations will see 4" or more, while advisory locations are expected to see 2"-4".

