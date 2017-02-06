Next week pushes us closer to the middle of February and there has not been any major snowstorms in Maryland. Temperatures were above average in January making it the warmest January since 2006.

There hasn't been much change in the temperature department as we ease into the beginning of February. As a matter of fact, three out of five days this week will be above average with highs in the 50s and 60s.

If you are a snow lover don't give up on the snow just yet. Thursday morning, there is a slight chance for a wintry mix as an area of low pressure moves through. Plus, we still have the rest of February and don't forget March is a wild card, so snow is still quite possible even then.

Stay tuned!

